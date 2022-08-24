COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first day of school in Ohio’s largest district saw students in virtual classrooms and teachers on picket lines.

As the Columbus teachers strike continued Wednesday, the district conducted classes online using substitute teachers and many community agencies opened their doors as a place for students to go as schools remained closed. But several parents indicated they wouldn’t let their students attend, some choosing solidarity with the 4,500-member teachers union.

The district is providing several locations where students can grab meals.

The federal mediator called both sides back to the table for talks scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Major issues appear to be classes sizes, building conditions and the availability of arts and physical education classes, in addition to pay.

Picketing Tuesday at one school was disrupted by what police said was BB gun fire. Some picketers were hit, but no serious injuries were reported.

Board President Jennifer Adair spoke with NBC4 about the strike on Tuesday.

And union representative Regina Fuentes spoke to NBC4 on Monday.