COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a woman abandoned a baby at a local gas station.

Police say the child was left at a Circle K gas station along Twins Creek Drive Thursday morning.

Witnesses told police a woman walked into the story with the baby, then ran out leaving the child behind.

Store workers tried to grab the woman as she left, but she ignored them, according to police.

The baby was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with no apparent injuries, and police continue to investigate.