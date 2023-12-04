COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – At long last, after weeks of falling gas prices, the average cost for a gallon of gasoline has finally fallen below $3.

Last week, the average price of a gallon of gasoline fell by 8.5 cents to $2.96 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations. It marks the third decline in a row, totaling 29.2 cents per gallon, after prices dropped 8.4 cents and 12.3 cents before after the Thanksgiving holiday. Gas prices have dropped in eight of the previous 10 weeks in Columbus.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The current price is 11.2 cents lower than one month ago and 33.2 cents lower than this time one year ago. In Ohio, the average price of gas dropped by 5.9.4 cents to $2.93 per gallon, while nationally, gas prices dropped for an 11th consecutive week, this time by 0.4 cents to $3.21 per gallon.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.73 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.29, a difference of 56 cents per gallon.