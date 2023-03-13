COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –Gas prices saw a slight decline last week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations.

GasBuddy reports the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus dipped 5.4 cents to $3.38 per gallon. That price per gallon is 6.5 cents higher than a month ago but 68.8 cents lower than one year ago.

Columbus Gas Price Tracker

The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $3.09 a gallon with the most expensive topping out at $3.55, according to GasBuddy. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas climbed 8.0 cents per gallon, averaging $3.44.