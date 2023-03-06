COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a four-week decline in gas prices, the price per gallon in Columbus increased by 34 cents, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations.

GasBuddy reports the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus rose to $3.43 per gallon. That price per gallon is still 1.7 cents lower than a month ago and 39.4 cents lower than one year ago.

Columbus Gas Price Tracker

The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $2.69 a gallon with the most expensive topping out at $3.79, according to GasBuddy. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas climbed 3.5 cents per gallon, averaging $3.36.

The average national price for diesel fell below its one-year-ago level for the first time in almost two years. Currently the price sits at $4.35 per gallon, which is almost $1.50 per gallon lower since reaching record-level highs last spring. GasBuddy predicts diesel prices could drop even further in the coming months, potentially $2 per gallon lower than last summer’s prices.