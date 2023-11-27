COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the second time in November, the average gas price in Columbus has dropped oh-so-close to $3 a gallon.

Last week, the average price of a gallon of gasoline fell by 12.3 cents to $3.04 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations. It marks the second decline in a row, after prices dropped one week ago heading into Thanksgiving. Two weeks ago prices spiked by 18 cents.

The current price is 12.5 cents lower than one month ago and 40.6 cents lower than this time one year ago. In Ohio, the average price of gas dropped by 12.4 cents to $2.99 per gallon, while nationally, gas prices dropped for a 10th consecutive week, this time by 5.8 cents to $3.21 per gallon. Prices in Columbus have dropped for the eighth time in nine weeks.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.79 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.49, a difference of 70 cents per gallon. The highest price in the state was $3.89.

According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the demand for gas prices is often low this time of year.

“Gasoline demand continues to be dragged lower as Americans stay inside more often, helping to put continued downward pressure on gasoline prices,” he said. “However, we’re carefully monitoring OPEC’s delayed meeting, set to occur this week, for potential surprises that could eventually mean an end to lower gas prices should they make any surprise oil production cuts.”