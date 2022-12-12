COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus gas prices are threatening to drop to under $3.00 per gallon as the average price took another nosedive last week.

GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.11, which is 18.4 cents lower than the previous week. In a two week span the average price has dropped over 34 cents per gallon. Prices are also nearly 67.1 cents lower than prices a month ago and 11 cents lower than one year ago.

Columbus Gas Price Tracker

Nationally, gas has dropped 14.4 (30.2 cents over a two-week span), down to $3.21 a gallon on average. The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.54 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.79.