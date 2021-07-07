Authorities intercept handgun at John Glenn Columbus Airport

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A handgun in a passenger’s carry-on bag may have made it onto an airplane out of Columbus if it hadn’t been for some eagle-eyed TSA officers.

The Transportation Safety Administration said officers detected the gun around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at a safety checkpoint at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The owner of the carry-on was cited and the unloaded gun was confiscated.

TSA says it issues civil penalties to travelers who carry guns to an airport checkpoint; a typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun to a checkpoint is $4,100, according to TSA.

“This passenger’s actions slowed down the security screening process for travelers who were coming through the security checkpoint around the same time,” said the Ohio TSA Federal Security Director. “With the number of people departing John Glenn Columbus International Airport this summer, please be aware of what you have in your carry-on luggage.”

This was the 13th firearm detected at CMH this year, according to TSA.

Details on how to properly travel with a firearm can be found on the TSA website.