For previous reports on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police continue to search for leads in a home-invasion investigation that left one person dead seven years ago on the West Side.

According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, there are little to no leads in the investigation into the murder of 35-year-old David Hodge, who was gunned down in his home on Columbian Avenue in the Hilltop on Oct. 27, 2016. There, officers discovered Hodge at 8:45 p.m. on his stairs suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hodge was taken to Mount Carmel West hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m.

An investigation revealed that the suspect or suspects broke into Hodge’s home by breaking out windows to gain entry. The suspects were reportedly confronted by Hodge and another witness who lived at the residence.

Hodge was shot several times, and the suspect(s) fled the scene, possibly in a silver Nissan Rogue. Police believe Hodge may have known the suspect to some degree.

Crime Stoppers continues to ask for help in the case and is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and submit your tip.