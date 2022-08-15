COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Schools and the district’s teachers’ union have agreed to return to the negotiating table as the start of the school year gets closer.

The meetings, which will include a federal mediator, will happen Tuesday and Thursday.

David Riepenhoff, a partner with Fishel, Downy, Albrecht, and Riepenhoff, said the fact two meetings are on the books might mean both sides have a lot to work through.

Riepenhoff added that it’s a positive sign that both sides are negotiating.

Riepenhoff’s firm practices labor and employment law across Ohio, including public sector labor law. While not involved in these particular negotiations, historically, most disputes don’t go to a strike, he said.

With the start of the school year quickly approaching, Riepenhoff said it’s crunch time, but also said there’s still time for the union, the Columbus Education Association, and the school board to work out a deal.

“Neither party usually wants there to be a strike,” he said. “In labor negotiations, it’s disruptive and expensive and obviously the focus gets somewhat taken off the students, but I’m sure that’s probably compelling them to want to get back to the table and see if there’s any more room left to work out a deal.”