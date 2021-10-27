COLUMBUS (WCMH) — twenty one pilots, the Grammy Award-winning band from central Ohio, will play three concerts at Nationwide Arena this week.

The concerts will be the first at the arena where those in attendance 18 and older will be required to complete an online health check proving they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or that they have tested negative for the virus within 72 hours of entry.

According to Mike Gatto, the general manager of Nationwide Arena, the decision to require proof of vaccination or a negative test is made by the sponsor of each individual event.

“We’ve spent a lot of time communicating with the fans via email, via text, via social media, and we’re hopeful that it’s not a surprise when people come to the building,” he said. “I don’t believe that it will be, but if someone shows up and they weren’t aware, or they buy their tickets late, we’ll work with them, but we encourage them to come early, give themselves some time, and check-in ahead of time.”

The twenty one pilots concerts will be held on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday evenings, and face masks will be required for those 3 years old and older regardless of vaccination status.

The link to complete the health check can be found by clicking here.