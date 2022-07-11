COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect accused of fatally shooting a man who tried to stop him from stealing from his wife’s car is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Derek Scott Hotelling, 31, is facing one count of murder along with several drug possession charges stemming from the May 31 arrest.

According to police, Hotelling is accused of shooting Joshua Moyer, 39, after Moyer allegedly found Hotelling inside his wife’s car outside the couple’s home on the 6100 block of Parkglen Road.

Police said Moyer, who was leaving for work when he found Hotelling, attempted to hold Hotelling at the scene until police arrived, but was allegedly shot after a struggle.

According to police, the shooting was caught on video and Hotelling allegedly broke into several other vehicles in the area.

Hotelling is scheduled to be in Franklin County Municipal Court at 9 a.m.