COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Madison Township police are investigating an attempted abduction near a Groveport middle school Friday morning.

Officers were alerted to reports of an attempted abduction of a female middle school student this morning near the intersection of Clearwater Drive and Fullerton Road, which is approximately five blocks from Groveport Madison Middle School North in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood.

The juvenile is safe and unharmed, according to MTPD.

Police are seeking assistance of residents in the area who may have security video footage from their homes in the area.

Anyone with video surveillance that may be helpful is asked to call Madison Township PD at (614) 836-5355. If a suspicious person matching this description is seen, call the MTPD dispatch at (614) 836-9000.