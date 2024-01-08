COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for suspects who stole an ATM machine and dragged it to a nearby apartment complex in north Columbus.

According to CPD dispatch, at around 4:35 a.m. Monday morning an unknown number of suspects yanked an ATM machine out from the First Merchants Bank drive thru on North High Street, across from the Graceland Shopping Center.

The suspects reportedly dragged the ATM machine approximately 500 feet into an apartment complex.

Police did not say if the suspects escaped with money from the machine. The CPD Property Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.