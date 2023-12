COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting on the south side of Columbus has left at least one person hospitalized Tuesday evening.

Emergency dispatchers said they received a report of a shooting just after 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Groveport Road, located in the Stambaugh-Elwood neighborhood. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Dispatchers originally said two people were shot, but later confirmed there was only one victim.