COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police revealed the number of illegal guns that were taken off the street in an end-of-year press conference with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

Columbus police data released during the Thursday morning conference showed that 3,693 illegal firearms were seized in 2023, marking an increase from 2022, which saw 3,356 firearms seized, and 2021, which saw 3,085 firearms seized.

Increases in the city's seizures of illegal guns have come simultaneously as Ohio had its first full year with a law that makes it easier to carry a firearm. The "constitutional carry" bill that went into effect in June 2022 meant Ohioans 21 and older no longer need a concealed carry permit or training to carry a concealed handgun. Statewide, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also noted a significant drop in new applicants for concealed carry permits.

Ginther joined Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant, other CPD leadership and community partners to discuss the data from 2023. One of the primary focuses that the city and division emphasized in the presser was the amount of guns they had found.

"(Columbus police) are taking record numbers of guns off our streets," Ginther said.

But it wasn't just firearms that police were finding. Bryant pointed out a significant amount of a part seized known as a Glock switch, which converts the brand of handguns into fully automatic weapons. In the year prior, they had only found 17, and officers seized none in 2021.

"75 Glock switches, that is an astronomical increase from last year," Bryant said.

Ghost gun seizures also saw an increase, improving from 31 and 14 in 2022 and 2021 to 43 in 2023. The term ghost gun refers to an unregulated, untraceable firearm that is bought or built without a background check.

"We took 43 ghost guns off the street in 2023," Bryant said. "43 ghost guns, I just want people to resonate and think about the amount of guns that are on our streets and the work that the men and women are doing to get those guns off the streets."

The Columbus Office of Violence Prevention has worked diligently over the past two years to help address gun violence, according to Ginther.

"Their findings and expertise demonstrate the pressing need for a comprehensive approach to reducing violent crime," Ginther said.

In the fall, OVP partnered with Columbus police to host a gun buyback event, according to Ginther. He said that the event led to more than 340 firearms being collected.

Ginther claimed that OVP's work has led to a clear solution.

"The more guns we get off the street, the safer we're all going to be," the mayor said.

The Columbus mayor said that this issue should not be contentious, before calling out Ohio's state legislature.

"This shouldn't be a controversial statement," Ginther said. "Reasonable people on both sides of the political spectrum overwhelmingly support sensible gun safety reform. Unfortunately, the state legislature hasn't gotten that message,"

Ginther said that his goal is for Columbus to be the safest big city in America.