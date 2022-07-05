COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus driver who dozed off at the wheel on the city’s west side woke up to a surprise: deputies prepared to search his car full of drugs and weapons.

Photo: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

After responding to the eastbound lanes of West Broad Street near Grener Avenue, Franklin County sheriff’s deputies discovered a sleeping man behind the wheel of a running car that was still set in drive. They later found a slew of narcotics and loaded weapons inside the same car, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies seized several loaded weapons, including an AK-style rifle, suspected drugs, a digital scale and a ski mask from the suspect’s car, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office Special Investigation Unit continues to investigate the incident.

The driver was charged with possession of a controlled substance, the FSCO said. The sheriff’s office has not yet released the name of the suspect.