COLUMBUS (WCMH) – For the first time in a long time, airports everywhere are full of travelers.

At John Glenn International Airport, approximately 155,500 airline seats are scheduled to depart between last Thursday and Monday, Nov. 29, representing 84 percent of what travel was for the same period in 2019, and an increase of 45 percent from what it was in 2020, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the number of travelers approaching pre-pandemic levels, security officials at John Glenn want to remind everyone of the safety measures in place for passengers.

“We want to make sure everybody is prepared,” said Scott Lorenzo, assistant federal security director.

Lorenzo said passengers should arrive two to three hours before their flights to check-in and wants passengers to be mindful of what they can and cannot bring in their carry-on bags.

Another reminder is masks, which are required on all flights.

“So many people forget these masks, they take it off to eat, drink, and leave it off and have to constantly be reminded,” he said.

People are also allowed to bring hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes with them.

“We encourage everybody,” Lorenzo said. “We got to keep fighting back on this virus, too.”

For additional travel guidelines, visit https://flycolumbus.com/beyondready.