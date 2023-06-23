COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As summer officially begins, bringing with it high temperatures, the LifeCare Alliance is asking for the community’s help, now accepting fan donations as a part of its Beat the Heat Fan Campaign.

Each year, LifeCare Alliance distributes between 2,000 and 4,000 fans to people in need, relying strictly on donations to do so.

“We, at this point, are pretty much out of fans, the ones that have been donated,” Chuck Gehring, president and CEO of LifeCare, said. “So, we are desperate to get more donations and get them out to the folks in need.”

Gehring said the fans are critical for the elderly community, people with medical needs, and families who can’t afford air conditioning.

He said physicians said having a fan can make a 10-degree difference in a room.

“One of the things that happens is we’ve got five months of hot weather always, at least in central Ohio,” Gehring said. “And I tell people with air conditioning on an 85-degree day to try to just turn your air off and try sitting in your house for a day and see what it feels like and it is not a pleasant situation, so they are just desperate to get these things.”

Gehring is encouraging everyone to check on their neighbors to see if they need this assistance.

There are multiple ways to donate. Donations can be taken to any LifeCare Alliance location. You can also drop them off at any central Ohio fire station in Franklin, Madison and Marion counties.

You can also order them online and send them directly to their headquarters. LifeCare Alliance has an Amazon Wishlist on its website. If you order there, your donation will be delivered directly to LifeCare.

