COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For more than a decade, Ohio has seen a 50% increase in pedestrian deaths along its roadways, with last year marking a record high of 176 fatalities.

The city of Columbus made up 24 of those deaths.

“Those are the streets where we see the greatest frequency of fatal and serious injury crashes, and Sullivant Avenue is definitely one of those streets,” said Maria Cantrell, coordinator for Vision Zero Columbus, a citywide initiative to end crashes and accidents on busy streets.

Cantrell said multiple safety measures are coming to Sullivant Avenue, a roadway with one of the highest numbers of pedestrian deaths in Columbus. Those additions include updated traffic signals, crosswalks, and curb extensions for bus passengers.

“We’re here today, you can actively see the construction happening, and I know we want to get this ready for the public to use as soon as possible,” Cantrell said.

These methods are being implemented in other parts of the city including along Collins Avenue and Neil Avenue in the Victorian Village.

“Putting in things like crosswalks, and refuge islands that you see behind me,” said Caitlin Harley, Safe Routes To School and Active Transportation manager with the Ohio Department of Transportation. “Doing things like curb bump outs, which reduce the amount of time pedestrians have to spend crossing the street, exposed to traffic, those are the types of things that really make our transportation system safer for pedestrians.”

ODOT’s Highway Safety Program helps fund bicycle and pedestrian projects throughout Ohio.

Harley said ODOT is continually working to place more of these safety measures within Columbus’ communities.

And it’s already made an impact for some.

“It’s very clear to see that there’s a walkway there,” said Justin Loring, manager at Boston Stoker Coffee.

Loring said both his business and the surrounding neighborhood have benefited greatly from these crosswalks, and he hopes to see more like them.

“Makes it easier for people to get here, and that way we’re able to serve them better, and possibly more people, in the neighborhood,” he said.

Last spring, ODOT awarded more than $25 million to 31 pedestrian safety walks, impacting more than 30 communities.