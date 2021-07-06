As growth continues, Columbus looking at rapid transit solution

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus is making a major investment in its public transportation infrastructure.

Recent studies have found that central Ohio could add up to a million residents over the next 20 years.

While city leaders are excited for that growth, they’re less excited about the hundreds of thousands of extra cars on the road that would bring.

The city is looking at a bus rapid transit for the city’s northwest corridor, connecting downtown to northwest Columbus through a line on Olentangy River Road.

The city said hundreds of thousands of residents could reached tens of thousands of jobs along the 20 mile stretch, creating more equity and solving a long-standing transit issue for the city.

“How do we build infrastructure to move people more efficiently so you have on-time, reliable service up and down a corridor that connects people to the things that they need – their jobs, their healthcare, their childcare, and does that in a way that gives them the dignity to know that when I get on this thing, when I get on this system, I will get to my destination quickly and safely,” said Shannon Hardin, Columbus City Council president.

The project is currently in the design phase which is expected to take two years. It’s unclear how soon construction could start after the design phase is completed.