With Columbus’ park patrol underway, officers investigating shots fired call at Bicentennial Park

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for the person or people responsible for firing several shots near Bicentennial Park earlier this week.

According to Columbus Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight, officers in the area of the park heard the shots shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday. The officers responded immediately but did not make any arrests. They did, however, locate six shell casings on the nearby Main Street bridge.

Olivia Kurtz, 16, was shot and killed on May 22 during an event at the amphitheater inside Bicentennial Park.

Last week, Columbus Police launched the Safe Parks Initiative in which officers on bikes are giving the city’s parks additional attention.

“It encourages families to go out and use these facilities so they can feel safe,” Knight said.

The deputy chief added the response to the shots fired call shows officers are patrolling the areas around parks, even when the Safe Parks detail is off duty.

“We have a problem with violent crime right now, and we are looking at absolutely every opportunity to do something about that, and so our officers are out their patrolling those areas,” she said. “Our officers are looking for people that are out there committing crimes, people that are wielding guns every hour of the day. I think that to solve any violent crime problem, we have to attack this from every avenue.”

According to the police report, a caller told police they heard the shots near Bicentennial Park and then saw a group of approximately eight teenagers fleeing westbound on the Main Street bridge.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Columbus police.