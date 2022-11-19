COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new art exhibit at Stonewall Columbus called “This is Trans” showcases trans people in the community for being who they are meant to be.

In each of the display’s portraits is a person who identifies as transgender. The artist said their goal was to highlight each person being their authentic selves and showing that being trans really just means being human.

The artist, Vincent-Natasha (NV) Gay, said they spend about a year curating the exhibit, which includes 74 portraits of people who identify as trans, each with different backgrounds and stories.

The gallery, NV said, means even more today given the political climate surrounding the trans community at the Ohio Statehouse. This week, lawmakers held a hearing for House Bill 454, the Save Adolescents From Experiments Act, which would prohibit minors from having procedures to alter their gender.

NV said they hope the gallery shows that trans people are humans like everyone else and people should be allowed to express who they are.

“There is a lot of debate going on about the validity of trans existence even in our statehouse,” NV said. “We have many of those debates right now, especially with trans youth. This gallery is curated to show that being trans simply just means to be human and there is really nothing to fear about it. It’s really just us trying to be our authentic selves.”

The exhibit will be displayed at Stonewall Columbus through the end of the year.