COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people were charged on Thursday, with two of them still at large, in connection with a 2020 Columbus homicide outside a nightclub.

On July 26, 2020, officers went to East 5th Avenue and Joyce Avenue just after 2 a.m. There, they found 21-year-old Dalan Wellman and a 19-year-old man outside of the Story Lounge nightclub with gunshot wounds.

Both Wellman and the 19-year-old were taken to Grant Medical Center. Wellman was pronounced dead around 13 hours after the shooting was reported. Police zeroed in on a black 2012 Ford Fusion at the scene of the shooting, and shared multiple photos from security cameras to try to find suspects.

On Thursday, a Franklin County Grand Jury indicted Aaron Clark, 21, Gvon Thorton, 29, and Marquis Smith, 29, on identical charges:

Two felony counts of murder

One felony count of aggravated murder

One felony count of attempted murder

One felony count of felonious assault

Clark has been taken into custody, according to a Columbus Division of Police report. While arrest warrants have been filed for Thornton and Smith, they remained at large as of Thursday.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers also put out a cash reward for information on possible suspects in Wellman’s death in 2022. In the same year, police identified Thornton and Smith as persons of interest in the case in 2022. They were both accused of being in a vehicle at the time of the shooting and firing multiple gunshots.

Columbus police asked anyone with information on the homicide to call 614-645-4730.