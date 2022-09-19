ABOVE: Video of previous coverage on the fatal shooting of Shomari F. Little on Sept. 10.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old woman is being sought in the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month.

Mercedes B.G. Reyes

On Monday, Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes in connection with the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. On Sept. 10 just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of East 13th Avenue for a report of a shooting. At the scene, they found Little suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Little was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. CPD said this was the 95th homicide in Columbus for 2022.

Anyone with any information on Reyes is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or submit a tip through Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).