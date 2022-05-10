COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified a suspect accused of fatally shooting an employee at a barbershop in north Columbus.

Just after noon, April 26, Lawrence Jefferson, 51, was found dead after a shooting was reported near the Executive Barber Salon in the 5800 block of N. Meadows Blvd.

According to Columbus police, a man entered the barbershop and spoke with Jefferson before the two left the business. Witnesses told police the shooting happened shortly after.

On May 6, police filed an aggravated murder arrest warrant for Jermaine Cortez King, in connection to the shooting.

According to court documents King has not been arrested.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.