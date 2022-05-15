COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An arrest warrant has been filed against a suspect for the fatal shooting of a woman in north Columbus in February of this year.

The warrant has been filed for Dallas W. Lowery, 31, as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Heather Champan, 33, on Feb. 22.

Lowery is currently being held in Delaware County Jail on unrelated charges.

Chapman was discovered on the 1700 block of Melrose Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court documents, Lowery called police to say Chapman committed suicide. When taken in by police, Lowery allegedly refused to give them a statement.

Court documents state the gun used in Chapman’s death was not found at the scene. Police allege Lowery gave the gun to a friend to dispose of it. The gun, police said, was later found with the friend, and the gun matched a shell casing found at the scene.

Through the investigation, Chapman’s death was determined to be a homicide.

Chapman’s death was the 16th homicide in Columbus for 2022.