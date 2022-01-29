COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl on Thursday on the southeast side of Columbus.

DeVaughn Morgan, 24, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of Yazmink Speer, Columbus police said Saturday.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 4600 block of Refugee Road Thursday on a report of a shooting, which is when they found Speer suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 3:02 a.m. Friday.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

Morgan is scheduled to be in court Monday. He is being held in the Franklin County Correctional Center II.

Speer’s death marks the eighth homicide in Columbus for 2022.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730.