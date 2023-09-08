COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police have made an arrest in relation to an alleged armed robbery that occurred at Ohio State University on Wednesday morning.

The suspect is a juvenile and they are charged with aggravated robbery. Police say the investigation is ongoing and have not shared any additional details at this time.

Ohio State police said that at 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, an OSU student was walking near a residence hall in the 230 block of West 10th Avenue. The male student was reportedly approached by a light-colored four-door sedan with four individuals inside.

Police said two of the individuals got out of the vehicle, approached the student, and demanded his items at gunpoint. The student handed over his computer and cell phone.

Ohio State Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call them at 614-292-2121.