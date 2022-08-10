COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy is facing homicide charges after being arrested Wednesday in connection with a mid-July shooting that left a woman dead in east Columbus.

The suspect, who was arrested Wednesday by Columbus SWAT, is facing reckless homicide and weapons charges for the shooting outside a store on the 3200 block of East Broad Street on July 16.

NBC4 does not name juveniles under 17 unless they are actively being searched for or are being charged as an adult.

Police said Lelia King, 30, was shot while inside her car when two separate parties exchanged gunfire.

After a citizen provided medical aid to King, medics arrived and took her to Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She was pronounced dead at 11:07 p.m., according to police.

According to a friend, King was at the store to buy snacks for a movie night with her five-year-old daughter.

The suspect was processed at Columbus Police headquarters and taken to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.

This was the 74th homicide in Columbus in 2022.