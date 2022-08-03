Suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting and robbery outside a north Columbus store in June 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting outside a Columbus convenience store back in June.

Columbus police said Ke’Anu Logan, 21, has been arrested in connection with the June 25 incident that left 24-year-old Neal Smith dead and a 34-year-old woman injured.

Police are looking for two other suspects in connection with the shooting:

Jebrelle McClendon, 17, whose last known address is Higbee Drive in north Columbus

Taywaun Gavin, 16, whose last known address is Blueridge Road in Columbus

At about 10:10 p.m. on June 25, officers responded to the 2000 block of Argyle Drive on a ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived at the scene, they found Smith, 24, and the woman.

Smith was taken to Ohio State University East Hospital where he later died. The woman was in stable condition when taken to an area hospital.

According to police, video showed that before the shooting, Smith made a purchase at the convenience store as three men closely watched him. After leaving the market, the men followed Smith before two of them confronted Smith near Argyle Drive and Woodland Avenue, police said.

Witnesses told police Smith yelled, “Just take it!” before there was gunfire, and the men ran back to the vehicle and drove away.

Police said the woman who was shot was a bystander to the incident.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of McClendon or Gavin, please contact Columbus police at 614-645-0907 or email tkelley@columbuspolice.org.

Below are surveillance photos of the suspects.