COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man wanted in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl last month is in custody.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Municipal Court online records, 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins Jr. is in custody in connection with the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park on Oct. 10. He was arrested Monday.

Adkins is facing a murder charge.

According to court documents, a witness stated they saw Adkins fire a gun into a crowd of several girls fighting near the park at approximately 3 p.m. that day. Kendricks was pronounced dead at Nationwide Children’s Hospital at 9:30 p.m.

NBC4’s Kerry Charles spoke to Kendricks’ parents the day after the shooting as they tried to reconcile their memory of their daughter with the images of her death. “I just want the world to know that we need justice,” said Clarence Roberts, Kendricks’ father. “My daughter was so ambitious, over the top.”

Adkins is currently being held in Franklin County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.