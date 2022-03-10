COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have charged a man with the fatal shooting at a north Columbus Roosters last month.

Court documents show that Jesus Castro, 18, was arraigned Thursday and has been charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Marshawn Davis.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 10:16 p.m., Feb. 18, a shooting was reported at the Roosters restaurant located at 2454 E. Dublin-Granville Road.

Police said the victim, Davis, was inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting and was pronounced dead at 10:25 p.m.

Video of the shooting shows Davis standing in the vestibule of the restaurant when the suspect opens the outer door, points a gun, and shoots.

After he was shot, Davis and another person ran into the restaurant as the suspect runs away from the restaurant.

Police have confirmed that Castro is also a suspect in a shooting, March 6, along Cleveland Avenue, that left two people injured, including one in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.