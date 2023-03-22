COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last week in the Franklinton section of the city.

Erich Orlando Barbee II, 30, was arrested by Columbus Police SWAT officers Wednesday. He is facing murder and felonious assault charges.

Barbee is accused of shooting Marissa Saultz, 44, and a 29-year-old woman in the early morning hours of March 16 at a home on the 100 block of Rodgers Avenue.

Police said the second woman reportedly crawled out of a window at the home and called for help from the roof.

Saultz was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, while the second victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition.

Online court records do not list a date for Barbee’s arraignment.

Anyone with information on where Barbee was or what he was doing between March 16 and the afternoon of March 22 is asked to contact Columbus Police Det. Johnson at 614-645-4730.