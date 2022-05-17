COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing murder and other charges after allegedly being part of a group that fired guns into a southwest Columbus apartment, killing one woman, in April.

Isaiah Xavier Nashon Alexander, 20, is scheduled to be in court Friday to face one count of murder, six counts of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of discharging a firearm, all of which are carrying firearm specifications.

Surveillance video obtained by Columbus police allegedly shows a gray vehicle back up in front of the apartment.

According to police, Alexander was one of four people who got out of the car, and fired guns into an apartment on the 1300 block of Vida Court in the early hours of April 25. The group then got into a car and fled the scene, police said.

Sorenta Hylton was found suffering from a gunshot wound and later pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center.

Police said Alexander was identified by a witness via a photo lineup.

Police said in addition to Hylton, there were several other people in the home at the time of the shooting, including three children, but none were injured.

There is no word on if any other suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting.