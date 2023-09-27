See an earlier report on the shooting in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An arrest has been made in the August shooting death of a man in northeast Columbus.

Charles Fleming, 18, was arrested without incident Wednesday by members of the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST).

According to police, Fleming is charged with murder for the shooting of Chrishon Fisher, 21, on the 2400 block of Marcia Drive.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 5, officers responded to the scene for a report of a shooting, where medics pronounced Fisher dead at the scene.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

Online court records show Fleming is being held in Franklin County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court.