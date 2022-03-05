COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With thousands of athletes in town for the Arnold Sports Festival, local gyms and fitness centers in Columbus are working to bring in more business.

And while some said they have been busy, it’s still not at the level they’re used to when the Arnold comes to town.

Some gyms in the downtown area said around this time of year is when they get their biggest crowds due to the festival, but even with the Arnold back at full capacity, they said the number of customers and participants inside their gyms isn’t there yet.

With the COVID-19 pandemic lingering, those owners expect it to be this way for a while.

“We’re probably, right now, almost about 70 percent that we were back in 2019, so as of right now, numbers are a little better,” said Matt Catalogna, co-owner of The Pro’s Gym.

“We see a lot of the athletes, a lot of the vendors, and a lot of the photographers and media coming through, and we still have that, but it’s just not to the volume that it once was,” said Rich Lauro, owner of Beyond Limits Training.

The Arnold is estimated to bring in more than 20,000 athletes and millions of dollars in revenue to Columbus.