Arnold Classic wraps up Saturday, promises full return to Columbus in 2022

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Arnold Classic Bodybuilding Competition made its return to Columbus this weekend after being one of the first major events canceled due to the pandemic.

Unlike previous years, the event was scaled down due to COVID-19 safety protocols and will only allow approximately 2,000 spectators and 44 athletes in this year’s competition.

However, organizers said Arnold Schwarzenegger himself was insistent to not only hold the event again this year, but bring it back to Columbus.

“We’re almost sold out for tonight’s (Saturday) finals, the fans are itching to get back and see the show, and we’re really excited about coming back in March of 2022 with a full-blown Arnold Sports Festival,” said Brent LaLonde, event director for the Classic.

The Arnold Classic is also being streamed online this year for fans who couldn’t make the event.