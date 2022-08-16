COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was taken into custody by Franklin County deputies after an hours long barricade situation at a home in west Columbus.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies approached the man after he called 911, claiming being threatened, at 3:30 a.m. at the 4700 block of Hilton Avenue in Prairie Township.

He then waved a gun at the deputies and barricaded himself inside his home while making several threatening 911 calls.

At around 5:45 a.m., deputies launched flash bangs into the home and the man shortly came out with his hands up and surrendered to FCSO.

FCSO says the suspect is safely in custody as charges he may face are unknown at this time.

Photo courtesy of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office