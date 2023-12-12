COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a report of a man with an assault rifle at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The email sent to employees said there was a 65-year-old man with an assault-style rifle in the lower level of the hospital, and encouraged employees to find a safe location.

A spokesperson confirmed the hospital was under lockdown for approximately 40 minutes and that Columbus police cleared the situation with “no threat present.” The spokesperson said the hospital has returned to normal operations.

According to Columbus police at the scene, officers responded to the hospital but did not find anything. Officers will remain at the hospital as a precaution.

According to a hospital employee, a lockdown that was put into place was lifted at approximately 3:44 p.m.