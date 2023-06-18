COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men have been arrested with one of them recovering from a gunshot wound after an attempted armed burglary in a north Columbus neighborhood late Saturday night.

Columbus police say just after 11:30 p.m., two 24-year-old men, identified as Dante Shields and Chase Fetherolf, had forced their way into a house while armed in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. As the suspects attempted to assault the victim, a 26-year-old man, Fetherolf dropped his gun unknowingly which allowed the victim to get his own gun.

The victim then ordered the suspects to leave the house. The suspects were forced outside but then kicked the front door open to get in the house again. Police say the victim then shot Fetherolf in self defense, leading officers to detain both suspects at the scene.

CPD state that detectives corroborated the victim’s account of the incident after viewing surveillance video from the house.

Fetherolf was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and is expected to fully recover. Both Fetherolf and Shields were arrested and charged with aggravated burglary. Both are scheduled to be arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court on Tuesday morning.