COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A home was destroyed, though no one was injured, after an overnight fire in northeast Columbus early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Berrell Avenue near Mock Road in the Argyle Park neighborhood and saw a home fully engulfed in flames. Several crews spent hours tending to the fire, which authorities say began around 2:15 a.m.

While it was reported that squatters may have been inside the residence, no one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.