COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Secretary of State’s office has released the arguments state lawmakers submitted both for and against the amendment Ohioans will likely vote on in August.

The arguments will be available to all voters at their polling places should the Aug. 8 election survive court challenges.

The amendment would, if passed, require 60% of voter support to enact a constitutional amendment as opposed to the existing simple majority threshold of 50% plus one vote. In addition, the resolution would require signatures gathered from all 88 Ohio counties, as opposed to the current 44-county rule. The amendment would also eliminate a 10-day cure period given to ballot initiative authors who initially fail to collect the required number of signatures.

The argument against the amendment was submitted by Democratic state Senators Paula Hicks-Hudson and Vernon Sykes and state Representatives Dontavius Jarrells, Bride Rose Sweeney, and Dani Isaacsohn. The argument in favor of the amendment was submitted by Republicans Rep. Brian Stewart and Sen. Rob McColley.

In the argument against the amendment, the Democratic authors argue that it would allow 40% of voters to block any issues, destroy citizen-driven ballot initiatives, and undoes constitutional protections in place for more than 100 years.

Arguing in favor of the amendment, the Republican authors argue it will make sure amendments have widespread support and force out special interests.

The election is being challenged in Ohio’s Supreme Court by the One Person One Vote campaign, saying state lawmakers passed legislation prohibiting statewide special elections five months ago. The lawsuit is asking the Supreme Court to force the issue off the ballot and stop county election officials from participating in the race altogether.

The arguments as released by the secretary of state’s office are below.