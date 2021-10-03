COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say an argument among several motorcycle gangs at a party in east Columbus has left one man in extremely critical condition.

The party happened in a building near the intersection of E. 5th Ave. and Osborn St., according to police.

Officers say an argument led to two people being shot. The first victim, a 26-year old man, was transported by medics to Grant Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

The other victim, a 41-year old man, was driven by companions to the New Albany Ohio Health clinic. Police say, “they passed, at a minimum, four closer hospitals” before arriving.

The man was then taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in extremely critical condition, according to police.

Police say no one at the party admitted to witnessing what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at 614-645-4141 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).