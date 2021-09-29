COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The new Arena District Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) is likely going to face its biggest test yet Wednesday night.

The DORA opened for the first time over the weekend, but on Wednesday, all three Columbus professional sports teams are playing at the same time.

The DORA allows the public to purchase alcoholic beverages at participating bars, restaurants, and vendors and carry them outdoors, in specific biodegradable cups, within the designated area when the DORA is operational.

The Clippers game started at 6:15, with the Columbus Blue Jackets taking the ice at 7, and the Columbus Crew at lower.com Field at 8.

The DORA stretches from Nationwide Arena down to lower.com Field and many have been making that walk with their drinks with their special DORA-designated cups.

“The DORA is going to have a huge impact on us and businesses around here,” said Whistle & Keg General Manager Carson Yerian. “I just think we’re going to see a huge boost in our numbers and getting people into other parts of Columbus that have kind of been deserted since the beginning of COVID.”

Some said they’ve been to DORAs in other areas and wanted to give the new Arena District one a try.

“On the way down, we actually said, ‘The Arena District is actually the Arena District tonight. Not just one or two things happening, but it lives up to its name tonight,” said Jenny and Brett Johnson of Columbus.

Columbus police bike and mounted officers are patrolling the district.

Everything seems to be going smoothly and everyone is hoping for a Columbus sweep.