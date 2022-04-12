COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus has reached an agreement with owners of Ardmore Apartments to declare the property a “public nuisance” after years of continued violations and unsafe living conditions.

City Attorney Zach Klein said the city and Mayfair Apts LP, the owners of Ardmore Apartments on the east side of Columbus, agreed that the property owners will be required to improve quality of life for residents and address nearly 300 violations.

“If you operate rental housing in Columbus and fail to meet the standard for safe and sanitary living conditions, we will hold you accountable. City residents deserve better than to have absent, derelict landlords,” said City Attorney Zach Klein in a media release.

Klein added in his statement: “We will continue to work with property owners to bring the Ardmore Apartments into compliance, but remain ready to step in if living conditions aren’t improved across the board.”

Court documents say Mayfair Apts LP must follow procedures that include refuse and litter pickup, eliminating illegal dumping, maintain pest control, and rent out vacant units.

Additionally, the city said the property owners need to hire seven full-time maintenance staff and “crack down” on criminal activity on the premises.

Mayfair Apts LP will return to court on May 6. You can read the full court document here.