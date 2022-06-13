COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Aquatic Adventures Ohio in Hilliard will close next month, making way for new leadership.

The aquatic portion of the business – swimming lessons, lane rental and open swimming – will close July 2, with buyer Katie Murphy taking over dive operations beginning July 5.

“Katie has a passion for diving and has big plans for the dive portion of Aquatic Adventures,” said co-founder Larry Abbott in an email to patrons. “She is committed to making it even stronger than it is today. Katie will operate the business out of its current location until she can find a new home for the business.”

Abbott cited the COVID-19 pandemic for the aquatic center’s closing, along with a rise in competition as high schools and neighboring cities built additional pools.

Any customer refunds for services paid for but not delivered will be processed in June, said Abbott.