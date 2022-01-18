COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire inside an apartment on the southeast side of Columbus has caused 16 units in the building to be uninhabitable.

According to Columbus Department of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin, the two-alarm fire was reported on the 2700 block of Brandy Drive Tuesday evening.

Martin said that while the fire was contained to one apartment, the rest of the apartments in the building were affected due to utilities being shut off for safety reasons. It is unknown when residents will be allowed back into the building.

Columbus fire said there were no injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.