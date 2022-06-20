COLUMGBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Columbus police continues to investigate last week’s shooting near a community center, another person has been identified as having shot the teenage murder suspect.

According to CPD Sgt. Joe Albert, a separate individual shot the 15-year-old boy who was recently arrested on accusations of murder in the shooting death of Atayia Nichols, 24, near the Glenwood Community Center last Wednesday while Glenwood was being used as a cooling center.

Police are determining whether that individual will have charges filed against them or if shooting the 15-year-old was an act of self-defense, per Sgt. Albert.

Police said witnesses at the scene told them there was a fight before the shooting.

NBC4 is not releasing the identity of the suspect due to him being a minor.

The suspect was taken to the Franklin County Court of Domestic Relations pending arraignment.