COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It wasn’t your typical tea party at the Hilton Downtown Columbus on Sunday as the Sister Accord Foundation held its 26th tea party, with this year’s theme being Leading With Kindness.

Sister Accord Foundation founder and CEO Sonia Jackson-Myles said girls are surrounded by negativity on social media and that they need a safe space to celebrate who they are. It’s just one of the reasons why the foundation holds events like the tea party.

The foundation also works to build confidence, courage, and leadership in its members, using kindness as a focal point.

“With everything going on in the world today, inspiring them to know that they are amazing, they are wonderful and the gifts that were planted inside of them in their mothers’ womb are just trying to get out, and we’re going to help them unleash that,” Jackson-Myles said.

Just more than 100 people attended Sunday’s event, which was highlighted by a performance from singer Mali Music.